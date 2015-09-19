Campaign 2015: Mike Ferner says next Toledo mayor needs to be better negotiator

A day after mayoral candidate Carty Finkbeiner said he wants it in writing that no Toledo jobs will be lost with the move of Jeep Cherokee production to Illinois, mayoral candidate Mike Ferner attacked Finkbeiner for not securing job guarantees during the time Finkbeiner was mayor.



Ferner spoke outside the North Toledo Assembly Plant on Saturday.



He questioned why the Finkbeiner administration didn’t get a jobs guarantee in writing as part of a 280 million dollar public assistance package Jeep received in 1997.



On Friday, Finkbeiner spoke at the plant and asked Fiat-Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne to live up to past commitments to maintain employment at the plant.



“The fact of the matter is that Mr. Finkbeiner did not get the job done when the chips were down. Toledo needs a mayor that’s going to tell corporations when they come to town and say ‘stand and deliver’ we should be telling them, ‘no wait a minute, let’s sit down and negotiate’,” said Ferner.



Ferner went on to say he will fight to protect Toledo jobs if elected mayor.

