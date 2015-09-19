Police continue search for Page St. shooting suspects

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Two people were taken to the hospital after being shot in North Toledo on Friday afternoon and Toledo Police are continuing their search for the three male suspects.

The shooting happened on Page Street near Elm just after 3 p.m.

Police say Terrance Cohen dropped off Ronniel Lewis at a house and waited outside in his car.

That's when Lewis came running out with three men chasing and shooting at him.

Cohen tried to escape in his car but it stalled. He tried to escape on foot.



Both Lewis and Cohen were shot.



Police found shell casings in the front and rear of the house along with cash and dice. There was also a loaded gun and a cell phone outside of Cohen’s car.



The car had been hit by gunfire.

The suspects are described as black males, aged 18-20.

Follow Toledo News Now:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.



