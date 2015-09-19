Police continue search for Page St. shooting suspects - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police continue search for Page St. shooting suspects

Two people were taken to the hospital after being shot in North Toledo on Friday afternoon and Toledo Police are continuing their search for the three male suspects.

The shooting happened on Page Street near Elm just after 3 p.m.

Police say Terrance Cohen dropped off Ronniel Lewis at a house and waited outside in his car.

That's when Lewis came running out with three men chasing and shooting at him.

Cohen tried to escape in his car but it stalled. He tried to escape on foot.

Both Lewis and Cohen were shot.

Police found shell casings in the front and rear of the house along with cash and dice. There was also a loaded gun and a cell phone outside of Cohen’s car. 

The car had been hit by gunfire.

The suspects are described as black males, aged 18-20.

