Mobile Meals and Toledo Mustang put on All Mustang Show

Mobile Meals of Toledo teams up with the Toledo Mustangs for an All Mustangs Show Sunday, Sept. 20.

The event is free for spectators. It costs $10 to register a car. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Mobile Meals of Toledo - "a non-profit, volunteer-based social service agency that delivers nourishing food, at home and at school, to those whose nutritional needs might otherwise go unmet."

In addition to the All Mustangs Show, there will also be a DJ, Kids' Coloring Contest and food and beverages. The event will conclude with a trophy ceremony.

The All Mustangs show will be held at Brondes Ford - 1511 S. Reynolds Road, Maumee from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. It will be canceled in the event of rain.

For more information on Mobile Meals of Toledo, click here.

