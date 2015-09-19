Police are looking for a suspect in shooting at Club Chablis

Police reported an argument that started inside of Club Chablis became violent outside of the club when both parties pulled handguns from their cars.

Kennesha Green and an unidentified male exchanged several shots - one hitting Green in the buttocks and another hitting a vehicle in the parking lot.

Green was found sitting in a Jeep that belonged to a friend when police arrived. The unknown male reportedly fled prior to their arrival,

The incident happened around 1:30 am Saturday.

Green's revolver was found under the passenger seat of the Jeep. She was issued warrants and taken to St. Vincent's with non-life-threatening injuries.

Club Chablis is located at 5405 N. Detroit Avenue in Toledo.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crimestopper at (419) 255-1111.

