The Sight Center hosts annual White Cane Walk

The Sight Center of Northwest Ohio is holding their eighth annual White Cane Walk on Saturday to promote awareness of White Cane Laws through community involvement.

Stacey Butts, Executive Director of The Sight Center of Northwest Ohio said, “It is our hope that the White Cane Walk will raise awareness in the general public about issues facing people who are blind or visually impaired. This walk will not only give the participants the opportunity to walk in another person’s shoes, but will also hopefully open their eyes to the potential and possibilities.”

The family friendly event take place Saturday from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Flower Hospital. Demonstrations and activities will include learning how to use a white cane, learning how to help the visually impaired, and a Road Rally where teams of drivers and visually impaired individuals will navigate to a final destination through audio or tactile directions.

Flower Hospital is located at 5200 Harroun Road in Sylvania.

For more information or to register, click here.

Follow Toledo News Now:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.