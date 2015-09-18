Community comes together to support newly diagnosed Bedford teen fighting cancer

Normal challenges for a teenage girl usually include making time for work, school and a social life. But 17-year-old Brielle is now bravely working through a new challenge; fighting acute myeloid leukemia.

Brielle was diagnosed Sunday, after going to the doctor of neck pain. But with hundreds behind her, Brielle says it's not hard to stay positive.

"I feel like there's so many people supporting, loving, " said Brielle. "There's literally been like hundreds of people here just to visit."

Brielle's hospital walls are packed with cards and well wishes. Her family and friends spend hours in a waiting room, a gigantic stuffed bear makes everyone smile, and a bible verse gives Brielle comfort.

"The Lord will fight for you, you need only to be still," said Brielle. "And that was my lock screen and everything on my phone before I knew any of this."

That verse (Exodus 14:14) has now been printed on t-shirts to sell as a fundraiser for Brielle. But her family says Bedford High School won't sell t-shirts with that design because of the bible verse. Instead, they will be selling shirts of their own.

Brielle says she's disappointed but, "It's okay because they've done so much to support and help me already so I'm super appreciative of them."

T-shirts are being sold for 'an orange out' to support Brielle during next Friday's Bedford homecoming football game.

"I think it's going to mean everything to her to see people wearing them," said Brielle's mom Kimberly.

Brielle's parents say they're blown away by the support of their daughter.

"It starts with family because family is everything to us and then within, it seemed like minutes, the community was just jumping in and doing whatever they could ," said Kimberly. "And our church family and even strangers."

A Go Fund Me account set up for Brielle has received $6,350 in just three days.

Brielle's aunt says Forestview Lanes in Temperance, Nutrition Island in Temperance, and Palacio Maya Mexican Restaurant in Toledo will be selling t-shirts starting Wednesday, Sept. 23.

T-shirts will also be sold Thursday, Sept. 24 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Dr. Mark Nuemann's at 1715 W. Dean Road, Temperance, MI.

Since this story aired Brielle's family informed WTOL that people can buy the t-shirts outside of Bedford High School's homecoming game.

It is unclear at this time when Bedford High School will be selling their own t-shirts.

