Halloweekends kick off at Cedar Point

Screams of terror are generally coming from the death defying coasters, but starting Friday the shrieks will echo throughout Cedar Point as HalloWeekends kicks off its 19th year.



During the day, it is time to play. Kids can take part in the "Great Pumpkin Fest," enjoy Charlie Brown's craft zone, HalloWeekends Pumpkin Blaze, Woodstock's Crazy Cornstalks and back again this year - the ever popular, Magical House on Boo Hill.



During the night, it's time for a fright. If the kids don't want to be spooked, parents can get a "no boo" necklace to warn monsters that the little one doesn't want a big scare.



However, for everyone who attends HalloWeekends for a bone chilling, terrifying experience "The Haunt" happens every night from 8 p.m. to Midnight.



New this year, expect to be deemed "dead meat" at the Slaughter House, where butchers are what nightmares are made of. Their workshop adorned with miscellaneous animal limbs is oozing with fear.



The Hexed Haunted House, Zombie High School and the wax museum are all back again this year, to name a few.



Creepy clowns, zombies, ghosts and nasty creatures will also be circulating the park and frightening everyone in the designated outdoor scare zones.



Head out to Cedar Point... If you dare.



HalloWeekends welcomes guests every Friday night from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 11 a.m. to midnight and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through November 1.



