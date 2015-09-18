Breast cancer survivor uses blog to send messages of hope to others

A Toledo area breast cancer survivor is taking her fight online.

Melissa Paskvan has turned to blogging as a way to share her story and connect with other women who are going through the same thing.

This wife and mother is sending messages of hope with every click and keystroke.

“It's inspirational to other breast cancer survivors to see that I went through the treatments, I went through the lumpectomy, the chemo, a clinical trial and I'm doing fine,” she said.



She now runs a blog called, "Triple Negative Breast Cancer, I won't back down." She say she was diagnosed after doing a self-exam at home.



“I thought it was my ribs swelling and I started feeling up and down and I was freaking out. I was like, ‘oh my gosh that's a lump.’ My heart just sunk. I knew right there - it's breast cancer,” she said.



Doctors told her it was a type of breast cancer called "triple negative" and it's only seen in about 10 to 20 percent of breast cancer patients.

“It's very aggressive, it has a tendency to travel to other organs. It has a tendency to reoccur,” she said.



So doctors took an aggressive approach to battle it. Melissa has gone through chemotherapy, radiation and clinical trials. She started taking pictures and documenting her journey, posting about it online and supporting other women going through the same thing. Since starting her blog in 2010, it's really taken off.



“I have people from every country, every continent coming to my blog reading my stories,” she said.



It has more than 200,000 views and has allowed Melissa to build life-long friendships with other women. She's traveled across the country to meet readers and support them on their journey to recovery.



“Reassure them that you can beat this, you just have to have a positive attitude and believe in yourself you're going to get through this,” she said.



Melissa's treatments are now complete and today she's doing just fine. She's turned her attention toward awareness and prevention of this aggressive form of breast cancer.



“That's why I fight, I fight for them. I fight for those who cannot fight anymore. I don't want to see another sister go through this,” she said.

