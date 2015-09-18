Don't Waste Your Money: Best ways to complain

At some point or another, all of us have had a gripe about a company. But just what is the best way to get your complaint heard? Many companies have cut back on phone reps, so calling just means longer waits for a response.

If your travel plans were ruined by an airline, or if you are unhappy with an appliance you bought, post a complaint online at sites like Yelp, The Ripoff Report, and Trip Advisor. Of course, social media sites like Facebook or Twitter are great vehicles for reporting unsatisfactory service.

On these sites, other customers will see your comments and companies will often respond very quickly.

But be careful, some businesses were reported to sue people for what they claim are libelous and slanderous complaints. When complaining, avoid phrases like “scammed me” or “a horrible business”. It is safe however to say something if your complaint is legitimate and doesn’t blatantly attack the company or owner.

Stick with the time trusted ways of complaining and be sure to take it to social media, so you don’t waste your money.

