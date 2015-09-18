Pilgrimage to the Pope: The Tittl Family

Hundreds of Catholic families from across Northwest Ohio will soon travel to Philadelphia for the World Meeting of Families.

It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be in Pope Francis’ presence. Among those families attending, are the Tittls from Toledo.

“We’ve been anticipating this pilgrimage all summer long and it’s almost just like: it’s finally here!” said Beth Tittl.

Beth and Brian will be taking their two children - Ben and Becca - along for the journey.

Reality is finally setting in for the Tittl family. Monday morning they will pack their bags and join dozens of other Christ followers from across the country for a faith filled journey to the City of Brotherly Love.

“We decided to apply, and we found out we were going,” said Brian Tittl. “It’s just a great opportunity for our family to develop in our faith.”

Brian is a theology teacher at Toledo St. John’s Jesuit High School

His wife Beth describes this trip as a golden opportunity. With all eyes of the country awaiting Pope Francis’ official arrival, she’s eager.

“People are watching out for us and really excited for us to go,” she said.

The family was hand chosen by the Toledo Catholic Diocese to represent the area at this historic event. Beth says the timing makes it even more special, especially under the fresh leadership and perspective of Pope Francis.

“Very exciting right now to see people finally be excited about our church and have some good news,” said Beth. “I’m really hopeful that in the future that’s going to point to a better and brighter future.”

The family says they are looking forward to this trip for a number of reasons, but there is one that stands out the most.

“I’m really excited about the Papal mass,” said Brian. “That’s one of the biggest pieces. Just the opportunity to worship with one and a half million other Catholics is just amazing.”

Between security measures and the sheer volume of people attending, Beth says even being in the same room as the Pope is a blessing.

“To say we’re going to see the Pope means we may see him on the screen, and we might have to be okay with that,” said Beth.

The trip will be full of activities to help the family grow in their faith, from speaking seminars to church services and beyond. Ben, 10, and his little sister, Becca, have been given the go-ahead to miss school for the trip. They look forward to spending time with their peers and taking the teachings to their classroom for a little school presentation.

“We’re going to make a PowerPoint presentation about why we’re excited, and about the Papal Mass and show some pictures,” said Ben Tittl.

This experience is something that brings a smile to their mother's face. She hopes her kids will carry this experience with them into adulthood.

She said, “It’s so exciting, and it gives me hope that these kids will have people to join when they get older and get to that age where they have to make that choice themselves."

