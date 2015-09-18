Google Roadshow promotes internet safety skills at TPS assembly

Making sure students learn how to use technology safely is one of the top priorities for Toledo Public Schools.



That’s why TPS jumped at the chance to bring the Google Online Safety Roadshow to Toledo.



Keeping passwords safe and difficult to guess and making sure you are not embarrassing yourself online were just some of the things that Byrnedale Elementary students learned about at the Roadshow.

Educators call it the 'Driver's Ed for the Web,’ focusing on important skills for navigating the Internet and making safe choices online.

“One thing we want them to know is to think before they share, that what they share has the potential to go further than maybe they intended it to go. We ask them to do the grandparent test, if it's something that they could post and not be ok with their grandparents seeing, it's probably not a good thing to share,” said Google spokesman Jamie Hill.

Byrnedale principal Christina Ramsey agreed.

“I think that for kids, social media is just such a big thing and for a lot of them they don't realize the dangers, or when you post something it's there forever, even if you decide to delete it. So I just think what Google has to say to my kids is just a very important message for them,” said Ms. Ramsey.

Internet safety advocate Senator Rob Portman also joined the Byrnedale students at the assembly.

The assembly was Google's fourth Ohio stop this school year.

