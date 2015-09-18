BG babies already showing falcon pride

It's that time of year again – newborn babies at the Wood County Hospital are going home with a special gift.

The BGSU football team’s first home game is on Saturday and a lot of potential future falcons born at Wood County Hospital are already wearing their falcon colors.

Little Cora was born on Thursday, she can be seen sporting brand new falcon apparel, courtesy of the Wood County Hospital and BGSU Athletic Department.

They’ve been partnering for four years now to provide newborn babies born just before or during the football season, with falcon onesies.

The onesies are provided to all newborn babies, even those whose parents are not BGSU alumni.

It's a tradition that hospital staff say they'll continue as BGSU is a huge part of the city of Bowling Green.

"The obstetric department is a huge part of new patient clientele coming to the hospital and so since we partner with BGSU, it's a nice way to be able to get the word out to the community and the parents love it,” said Lisa Barndt, Obstetric Supervisor at Wood County Hospital.

The hospital has plans to have different onesies in November, when BGSU plays UT.

