Candidate Finkbeiner concerned about Jeep job security

New details are emerging about the new agreement between Fiat Chrysler and the United Auto Workers. Industry officials are saying that hourly pay will go up as well as performance bonuses and profit sharing.

Union leaders met this afternoon in Detroit with factory-level leaders to explain the fine details of the four-year deal reached on Tuesday. If those factory leaders approve it, it will go to the membership for another ratification vote next week.

Toledo mayoral candidate Carty Finkbeiner spoke in front of the North Toledo assembly plant Friday, saying he has deep concerns about the recent news that Fiat Chrysler was moving Cherokee production from Toledo to Illinois. Finkbeiner wants it in writing from CEO Sergio Marchionne that no current jobs will be lost.

Finkbeiner is essentially not taking Marchionne at his word that Wrangler production and potential expansion will guarantee all workers keep their jobs.



“He's a very bright individual who does put things into magazines, kind of tests the water if you will, and I think if he sees that nobody is standing up and nobody is making the cases that I am making here today, he might just shift that from first gear into second gear and whiz right down the roadway with it," said Finkbeiner.

The former mayor added, “I believe that the commitment this community has made and the state has made to this wonderful campus and the long hours that have been spent by the workers here, there isn’t a worker that should be concerned that he or she will not have a job once the Cherokee leaves this site.”

Just as Finkbeiner was wrapping up, Fiat Chrysler officials came up and asked him and his supporters to leave, over safety concerns with workers driving in and out of the plant. They did leave the property.

Finkbeiner had also called on UAW Local 12 President Bruce Baumhower and state UAW director Ken Lortz to not allow any reduction in the workforce of the full time workers.

A Fiat Chrysler spokesperson said the company had no comment about Finkbeiner’s demands.

Follow Toledo News Now:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.