Men break into woman's apartment, steal $5,000 insurance settlement

By Steven Jackson, Reporter
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Keisha Turner has been living in fear since two masked men entered her home on Hoag street in west Toledo early Thursday morning.

The two men broke into her home around 2 a.m. They had guns and demanded money. Keisha says life has been tough since then.

"I can't sleep any little noise makes me toss and turn," said Turner.

A shoe print is still visible from where the men kicked in the front door. 

Turner was home with her boyfriend at the time. She says the two men claimed they were cops. 

"I laid down and started praying," said Turner. "I never thought I would be waking up to something like that "

The men stole more than $5,000. It was money she had recently received from an insurance settlement, after her car was stolen earlier this summer.

Turner says she's going to find a new place to live and leave behind her home of 10 years.

"I'm just happy I still have my life. I thank God for that," said Turner.

Police are still looking for the suspects and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

