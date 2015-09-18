Men break into woman's apartment, steal $5,000 insurance settlement

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Keisha Turner has been living in fear since two masked men entered her home on Hoag street in west Toledo early Thursday morning.

The two men broke into her home around 2 a.m. They had guns and demanded money. Keisha says life has been tough since then.



"I can't sleep any little noise makes me toss and turn," said Turner.



A shoe print is still visible from where the men kicked in the front door.

Turner was home with her boyfriend at the time. She says the two men claimed they were cops.

"I laid down and started praying," said Turner. "I never thought I would be waking up to something like that "

The men stole more than $5,000. It was money she had recently received from an insurance settlement, after her car was stolen earlier this summer.



Turner says she's going to find a new place to live and leave behind her home of 10 years.

"I'm just happy I still have my life. I thank God for that," said Turner.

Police are still looking for the suspects and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

