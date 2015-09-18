Family robbed at gunpoint days after apartment set on fire

On Monday, an apartment in the 2500 block of Heatherwyck in south Toledo had gasoline poured at the front and back doors, which was then lit on fire. Burn marks are still visible on the back of the home.



Then, on Thursday, the family was moving out of the apartment when they noticed several men circling their street. The next thing they knew, the men jumped out with guns and stole their U-Haul truck and their belongings.



The apartment is now locked shut. Neighbors say this is an unusual incident.



"I'm appalled that this happened in my neighborhood but nowadays, with the times we are living in, anything is possible," said Arthur Taylor, a 10 year resident of the area.



The U-haul truck was later discovered and police are still investigating this case.

