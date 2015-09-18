City hosting free tire recycling event on Saturday

If you’re looking for a place to get rid of those old tires taking up space in the back of your garage, you might be in luck.



Toledo residents can drop off up to 10 tires at a free recycling event tomorrow at Friendship Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Friendship Park is at 2930 131st St.



No commercial tires will be accepted.



Residents can also recycle paint, but a $1 per can fee will be charged.

