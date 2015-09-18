Only On 11: Bishop Thomas expresses the excitement of going home to meet the Pope

The Catholic Church is on the verge of a huge week with an historic visit from Pope Francis just days away.



But less talked about is the main reason for his visit: The World Meeting of the Families.

Philadelphia will be the first U.S. city to host this international conference, first started by Pope John Paul II in 1994, to strengthen the sacred bonds of the family unit.

WTOL 11 will be embedded with about 350 faithful from the Toledo Diocese making an eight-day pilgrimage to the City of Brotherly Love.

Bishop Daniel Thomas says the trip is very significant.

"I think just the fact that we are hosting it is extraordinary,” said Bishop Thomas.

For him, the upcoming events are very personal.

Before coming to Toledo last October, he was an auxiliary bishop in Philadelphia. He was part of the team who have worked for years on making all of this a reality.



"The joke was, it's not unlike being chosen to host the Olympics, because the Vatican wrote to Archbishop Chaput and said, ‘would you be willing, if you will, to throw the hat of Philadelphia in the ring.’ The Archbishop asked all of his staff, and we all said, ‘wouldn't that be extraordinary,’ never thinking it would actually happen,” he said.



But that dream is coming true and, at last count, about 17,000 people had registered for the World Meeting of the Families, and 435 bishops are expected to attend from all over the world.

Bishop Thomas will be one of them, and they will all meet with Pope Francis.



"I've never been in the company of Pope Francis as Pope and I've never met him. So, that would be one real, real blessing. If I had that opportunity I would truly be delighted,” he said.



And if given the opportunity to meet face-to-face with the Holy Father, Bishop Thomas already knows what he's going to say.



"So, I think the first thing I'm going to say is, ‘Holy Father your car was made in Toledo,’” he said. “That would be a great thing, because I think he would appreciate that."

The Bishop said last year, when WTOL first interviewed him, it's not just on him to help grow the Catholic Church, but it's up to all Catholics living their lives as a disciple of Jesus to bring people back to the church.



WTOL asked: "I would have to think you also put something on these pilgrims. Pilgrims going to the World Meeting of the Families, they have a great responsibility to be bringing something back to their parishes and their deaneries.”

Bishop Thomas answered: “Absolutely. And part of our plan in planning this whole pilgrimage is that very point. It just doesn't end as the pilgrims get back on the bus to come back to the diocese.”

The plan is for there to be 15 deanery visits throughout the diocese, and every one of the scholarship families will share their experiences from the pilgrimage.



"From there, our hope is we are also going to be able to have, if you will, a new emphasis and catechesis for building up and strengthening the faith with our families,” said Bishop Thomas.



WTOL has been talking to some these families who will be making this trip over the last couple months, and some of them include very young children.



"I pray God these young people will bring back an experience which, ultimately, for all of us can be transformative; it can be life changing,” said Bishop Thomas.

And again he expressed the excitement of returning home.

"It's going to be a great joy to bring people from my new home to visit my former home," he said. "One of the tremendous blessings that I have is that we are going to have actually an event at my home parish where I actually grew up, where I received all the sacraments. That evening we are going to treat all the pilgrims to some very specific Philadelphia food."

WTOL asked him, "What have you learned in the last year being in the Toledo Diocese?"

Bishop Thomas said, "I've learned that I have a lot to learn. I've learned that at least everywhere I've been that the people of Ohio are welcoming and receiving community. I felt at home immediately, and I feel very much at home here."

The Bishop shared with WTOL last year that he first thought of being a priest when he was 7 years old, growing up in Philadelphia, attending Holy Family Church. And it's that parish that shaped his vocation.



"I received all my sacraments there. My parents were married there. I celebrated their 40th and 50th wedding anniversaries. I buried both my parents in that church. And I celebrated my first mass as a priest. So it is of profound significance in my own faith life that we are going to be able to return to Holy Family," he said. "I have to say the greatest joy right now is that I am able to bring pilgrims, and be a fellow pilgrim, with people from my diocese traveling for this extraordinary event."

Follow Toledo News Now:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.