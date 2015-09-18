Carly's Party - for the Cure happening at Pinnacle - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Carly's Party - for the Cure happening at Pinnacle

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
MAUMEE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to party.

The 5th annual Carly’s Party - for the Cure is happening at the Pinnacle in Maumee on Friday night. 

The 21 and over party is a fundraiser to help fight Progeria.

Hosting the party is 5-year-old Carly Kudzia, who was diagnosed with Progeria in 2011.

Progeria is an extremely rare accelerated aging disease that affects 1 in 8 million births.

The party will feature live music from 56 DAZE and radio personalities Harvey Steele and Becky Shock. 

There will also be a silent auction and raffles.

Tickets for the event are $30 presale and available at www.teamCarlyQ.com/events or $35 at the door.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Carly Cares is hoping to raise $70,000 at tonight’s event.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly