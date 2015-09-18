Carly's Party - for the Cure happening at Pinnacle

Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to party.



The 5th annual Carly’s Party - for the Cure is happening at the Pinnacle in Maumee on Friday night.



The 21 and over party is a fundraiser to help fight Progeria.



Hosting the party is 5-year-old Carly Kudzia, who was diagnosed with Progeria in 2011.



Progeria is an extremely rare accelerated aging disease that affects 1 in 8 million births.



The party will feature live music from 56 DAZE and radio personalities Harvey Steele and Becky Shock.



There will also be a silent auction and raffles.



Tickets for the event are $30 presale and available at www.teamCarlyQ.com/events or $35 at the door.



Doors open at 7 p.m.



Carly Cares is hoping to raise $70,000 at tonight’s event.

Follow Toledo News Now:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.