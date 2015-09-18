The state says Ohio's unemployment rate dropped to 4.7 percent in August, the lowest rate since September 2001.

The Department of Job and Family Services says Ohio's jobless rate fell from 5.0 percent in July.

Ohio remained below the national unemployment rate, which was 5.1 percent last month.

The state says Ohio had 265,000 unemployed in August, down 21,000 from 286,000 in July. The state's non-farm Ohio's wage and salary employment increased 14,600 to 5,411,100 in August.

Job gains were reported in categories including construction, professional and business services, trade, transportation and utilities, and leisure and hospitality. Losses were seen in manufacturing, mining and logging.

