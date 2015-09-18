BGSU Trustees vote to participate in spectrum auction, will not go off air

One of the reasons stations like WBGU might be interested in participating in a program like this, is the revenue that it would generate. The FCC would essentially be selling the station's spectrum to companies like Verizon or AT&T to increase wireless broadband that's used on mobile devices.

One of the reasons stations like WBGU might be interested in participating in a program like this, is the revenue that it would generate. The FCC would essentially be selling the station's spectrum to companies like Verizon or AT&T to increase wireless broadband that's used on mobile devices.

The Bowling Green State University Board of Trustees voted to participate in the spectrum auction Friday morning. It is a decision that comes after months of debate over what to do with WBGU.

By participating in the auction the university will be selling their broadcast spectrum, in hopes of increasing revenue.

The FCC would then essentially be selling WBGU, the PBS station owned by the university, to companies like Verizon or AT&T to increase wireless broadband that's used on mobile devices.

On Friday, the board said although they will participate in the program, they will not go off air.

"We can enter into a channel sharing agreement with another station, basically share this spectrum or they share our spectrum. Or we can make our UHF spectrum available in the auction and ask the FCC to find us a place on the VHF spectrum," said BGSU Communications Director Dave Kielmeyer.

Both of those options will allow WBGU to stay on air, which is a huge relief to many in the community who were afraid that the station would go dark if this was the path BGSU chose to take.

The University will now wait for information from the FCC on how much they believe the spectrum is worth and at this point, they're expecting that it could be as much as $40 million.

"It's significant revenue that we can use to benefit our students, through scholarships, and additional support for our academic programs," said Kielmeyer.

Four public forums were held prior to the vote Friday, and all of them had great attendance from community members voicing their concerns and expressing the importance of keeping WBGU on the air. For them, this decision allowed them to breathe a sigh of relief.

"You really have to give credit to the community at large. If they had not spoken up, if they had not attended the community forums and made their voices very clear, you know, I think the alternative may have happened," said BG resident Kelly Wicks.

The spectrum sale is set to start on March 29. Again, WBGU will not go off air.

Follow Toledo News Now:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.