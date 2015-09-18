Toledo welcomes new citizens as immigration debate heats up

Immigration was one of the hot topics at Wednesday’s CNN Republican Debate, with controversial comments from contenders like Rick Santorum.

"The folks who are hurt the worst are recent immigrants by illegal immigrants coming to the country," said Santorum. "Last year alone, 700,000 illegal immigrants came into this country. Who do you think are most impacted? Those who came and played by the rules and went to work and now they're finding themselves out of work because someone is willing to come in and work for less."

On Thursday, which was National Citizenship Day, the City of Toledo welcomed dozens of new citizens into the U.S. Those naturalized citizens had mixed opinions as to how the current topic of illegal immigration pertained to them.

“I feel great, I'm happy, I'm ready to vote. That (citizenship) was my last step; I needed to do it, it was time. Twenty-two years is a long time,” said Susann Henschen, who came into the U.S. with her three kids from Germany two decades ago.

Since taking steps toward becoming a citizen, Henschen says she’s become more active in the political scene.

“Before, I was never into politics. Now, I'm watching the debates and stuff." said Henschen. "My thoughts (on immigration) are: I'm with Donald Trump on that. I totally agree. Illegals—it’s not right."

While Henschen says she's proud she worked up to citizenship legally, she agrees that for some immigrants, the financial aspect makes it very hard.

“There's some that just can't afford it, and it's not cheap,” she said. “Just don't come here and don't work and knock the system. I'm totally against that. You come here to work. You want a better life, you work, that's just the bottom line.”

Another naturalized citizen at Thursday’s ceremony, Linet Molina, was born in Cuba. Molina has been in the U.S. for almost 19 years, and says the U.S. and Cuba relations issue hits close to home.

“I still have family there (in Cuba), we haven't been able to see each other since I got here. So, obviously it's an emotional topic,” she said.

Molina is hopeful the relationship between the two countries will improve within her lifetime, and says comments from political leaders about illegal immigrants are hurtful.

“It bothers me because they're speaking to myself, to my family. And of course it bothers me, but hopefully, since I can vote, I can make a difference, said Molina. "That's my plan and my husband’s, too, since we can vote now."

U.S. District Court Judge Jack Zouhary, who presided over the ceremony, says events like these are one of the best parts of his job.

“It’s the one day everyone in the courtroom is happy,” he said.

Judge Zouhary says he can relate to many of the newly naturalized citizens as the son of Lebanese immigrants.

“It's a special privilege for me to be in this position and share this day with them,” he said. "I've seen some very sad stories along the border, and I'm hopeful something can be accomplished soon by Congress and the President."

With immigration in the forefront of issues affecting our nation, Judge Zouhary says he hopes the U.S. will find a resolution to the issue that will make everyone happy.

