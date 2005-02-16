A.J. Nye Discharged from the Hospital -- Tuesday 2/15

OMAHA, NEBRASKA -- A.J. Nye was released from the hospital on Tuesday! Here's his mother's e-mailed update, sent February 15, 2005:

"Hi everyone from 2 exhausted people - A.J. was discharged from the hospital today! One Month Post Transplant!"

"We have had a very busy day and A.J. has an early morning illioscopy - so I have to get some sleep, like my boy is doing (very peacefully) - We wanted to share our happy, wonderful, blessed news (and pictures) with you all...... so you can all wake up in the morning with this joyous news waiting on your computers for you!"

"More of an update tomorrow, hopefully and more pictures:-) Miss you all - love you all - God's Blessings! Love, Allison and A.J."