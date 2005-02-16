A.J. Nye Discharged from the Hospital -- Tuesday 2/15 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

February 15, 2005

A.J. Nye Discharged from the Hospital -- Tuesday 2/15

A.J. Nye, transplant patient, stands on the valet cart just before his discharge from the hospital. Photo courtesy: Allison Irons.
A.J. with his last load on the cart. Photo courtesy: Allison Irons.
A.J. in the lobby of the transplant center on his way out. Photo courtesy: Allison Irons.
A.J. in the van after leaving the hospital. Photo courtesy: Allison Irons.
This was the banner that greeted A.J. when he got back to the apartment. Photo courtesy: Allison Irons.

OMAHA, NEBRASKA -- A.J. Nye was released from the hospital on Tuesday!  Here's his mother's e-mailed update, sent February 15, 2005:

"Hi everyone from 2 exhausted people - A.J. was discharged from the hospital today! One Month Post Transplant!"

"We have had a very busy day and A.J. has an early morning illioscopy - so I have to get some sleep, like my boy is doing (very peacefully) - We wanted to share our happy, wonderful, blessed news (and pictures) with you all...... so you can all wake up in the morning with this joyous news waiting on your computers for you!"

"More of an update tomorrow, hopefully and more pictures:-) Miss you all - love you all - God's Blessings! Love, Allison and A.J."

If you want to send a card or letter to A.J., use this address:

A.J. Nye
c/o 987600 Neb. Med. Cntr.
Apt 4016 #3
Omaha , NE   68198-7600

