TIMELINE: A history of the Heather Bogle case

Omar Satchel is a suspect in the case. He's currently in prison on another charge. (Source: WTOL)

The house raided in Fremont in connection to the case. (Source: WTOL)

Images of the car believed to be connected to Bogle's death. (Source: WTOL)

Bogle's car, which was found at the Somerton Apartments with her body in the trunk. (Source: WTOL)

Heather Bogle, of Fremont, went missing on April 9, 2015 sometime after she clocked out of her job at Whirlpool in Clyde. Her body was found in the trunk of her car the next night in a Clyde apartment complex parking lot.

Bogle, 28, was reported missing after she failed to pick up her daughter from school on April 9. Her disappearance came as a shock to those who knew her.

“She doesn't have any enemies that we know of,” said Bogle's friend Angie Ginnever. “She's such a devoted mom. I have no idea how this could happen.”

Bogle was found late on April 10 in the parking lot of the Somerton Apartments in Clyde. An autopsy showed she was shot twice and received blunt force trauma. Her death was ruled a homicide and the Sandusky County Sheriff's Office has been working to find the person responsible.

By April 13, detectives said they were investigating several persons of interest and had searched a unit at the Somerton Apartments.

They also released surveillance video of a white vehicle believed to be connected to Bogle's death. Investigators say the vehicle was seen heading toward the apartment complex just before Bogle's body was found.

“We have what looks like the victims car possibly following the white vehicle, then within moments we have the white vehicle coming back in the opposite direction, giving us the idea that perhaps whoever just dropped off the victims car possibly met up with the driver in this white vehicle and got them out of the area,” said Captain Sean O'Connell.

A candlelight vigil was held Saturday, April 18 for Bogle at a church she attended in Fremont. Her funeral was held the next day in Tiffin.

While the community mourned, it also came forward to show support for Bogle's family and her young daughter. Fundraisers were planned and a GoFundMe page was set up to help.

By late April, detectives said they were narrowing down their list of persons of interest and interviewing them all.

“At the rate we're going, it is just a matter of time before we can truly narrow it down to nothing but a select few persons of interest that we can name one or two as suspects,” said O'Connell.

On May 7, the Sheriff's Office raided a home in the 500 block of Bidwell in Fremont in connection to the Bogle case.

Then, on May 26, police named the persons of interest in the case. Omar Satchel and Keyona Bor were both investigated in relation to the death.

Satchel was already in jail for a weapons-related offense in Detroit. The Sheriff's office think those weapons may possibly be related to Bogle's death.

Bor, the other person of interest, lives in the apartment complex where Bogle's car was found. Her apartment was searched twice, but she was not arrested.

On Sept. 9, the Sandusky County Sheriff's Office named Satchel and Bor as official suspects in Bogle's death.

Then, in April, a year after her death, police began investigating a third person of interest, Kayree Jeffery, who told WTOL 11 he is innocent.

In June, the Detective O' Connell, who was leading the Bogle investigation from the beginning, was placed on leave by Sheriff Kyle Overmyer due to allegations of workplace misconduct.

In July, the case was taken over by the Ohio Attorney General's office at the request of Overmyer.

In January, 2017, newly elected Sheriff Chris Hilton met with BCI and announced the Sandusky County Sheriff's Department would once again take over in leading the investigation.

Anyone with more information on the case should the Sandusky County Sheriff's Office at 419-332-2613.

