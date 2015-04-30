WTOL 11 nominated for 3 Emmy Awards

WTOL 11 is honored to have been nominated for three Emmy Awards by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

WTOL 11 This Morning was nominated for Best Morning or Daytime Newscast.

Mike Holden and photojournalist Joe Cromer were nominated for their coverage of a hectic accident scene on the Anthony Wayne Trail, in which Mike interviewed a driver involved in the crash moments before he was arrested for DUI.

WTOL 11 was also nominated for its team coverage of the Toledo water crisis in August.

