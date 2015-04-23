WTOL 11 Investigates: How to keep your teen from texting behind the wheel

If the old Lonz Winery on Middle Bass Island looks like a castle, it is no accident. That's the way George Lonz designed it many years ago after he inherited the winery from his father Peter Lonz.More >>
School's out for the summer, but bullying doesn't take a vacation. The only difference is kids won't be able to report it to teachers and school officials.More >>
Danette Salazar is a happy mother with a four-month-old baby girl.
You wouldn't guess that just a year ago, she was homeless at four months pregnant and hooked on heroin.More >>
A shocking number of Americans don't have even a few hundred dollars set aside for emergencies.More >>
Heroin has no discrimination. Heroin, even worse than a parasite, not only seeks to destroy its host, but those surrounding.More >>
A less humid feeling setting arrives by late this week and into the early weekend.
Rain chances will be much lower late this week compared to early.More >>
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.More >>
Cincinnati plans to install a series of high-tech devices to track gunfire around the city in an effort to reduce gun violence and provide more information to officers responding to calls.More >>
Bird advocates are hailing the National Guard Bureau's decision not to build a commercial-scale wind turbine at Camp Perry near Ohio's western Lake Erie shoreline.More >>
Michigan residents have until Monday to register to vote in next month's election, which will be the first to feature the state's new election equipment.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The heroin epidemic has become a huge problem in northwest Ohio, and it seems like it just keeps growing.More >>
Cedar Point is famous for their weekend Halloween celebrations, and now they are giving Christmas a shot.More >>
Toledo police were on the scene of a report of shots fired early Tuesday morning.More >>
Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire early Monday morning.More >>
A man who tried to put a hit out on a federal judge is in court Monday morning.More >>
