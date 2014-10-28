Monroe County authorities looking for missing woman - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Monroe County authorities looking for missing woman

Photo Courtesy: Help Find Chelsea Bruck Facebook page Photo Courtesy: Help Find Chelsea Bruck Facebook page
The sheriff’s office says this man was seen with Chelsea Bruck around 3 a.m. on Sunday. If you recognize him, call 734-240-7700. The sheriff’s office says this man was seen with Chelsea Bruck around 3 a.m. on Sunday. If you recognize him, call 734-240-7700.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding missing 22-year-old Chelsea Bruck.

Bruck is described as 5'7" tall and weighing around 140 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.  She has a small anchor tattoo behind her ear.

Bruck was last seen wearing a green 'Poison Ivy' Halloween costume with a dark wig.  She was last seen at a party in the area of Post and Williams Roads in Frenchtown Township on Saturday.

The sheriff's office says her family hasn't heard from her and they have no idea where she might be. Authorities spent much of the day Tuesday searching the area around the home where the party was held. Neighbors say they are hoping for the best.

"It's very scary," said Angela Smith, who lives nearby. "It's like you never know if it's going to happen around here or if someone is hiding out in the field somewhere or something, just waiting to grab somebody."

Friends and family have set up a Facebook page called "Help Find Chelsea Bruck".

We're told by friends at the party she had said she was staying and would hitch a ride home.

Tuesday afternoon the sheriff's office released a sketch of a man they say was seen with Bruck around 3 a.m. Sunday. The sheriff says the unknown male had medium length dark hair, a thin mustache, and facial hair. He was wearing a plain black hooded sweatshirt with no visible logo and black framed eyeglasses.

If you have seen Bruck or know where she may be or recognize the man in the sketch, call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7700 or Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070.

