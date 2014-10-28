Semi drives off road at US-23/I-475 split - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Semi drives off road at US-23/I-475 split

SYLVANIA, OH (Toledo News Now) - Police are on the scene after a semi drove off the road to the bottom of an embankment on US-23 south near of the I-475 split in Sylvania.

Multiple State Troopers and a fire crew is on the scene.  Traffic is currently being slowed and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

The semi blew through a guardrail when heading into the embankment.  We're told it will take several hours to get the semi back on the road.
The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.  He is expected to be alright.

