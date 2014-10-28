Overnight crash causing detour on US-30 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) - Police are on the scene of an overnight accident causing a detour on US-30 in Allen County early Tuesday morning.

According to State Troopers, two semis were involved in the overnight crash near Thayer Road.  One of the semis reportedly rolled over.

Police tell us there are no injuries, but they're still trying to clear up the scene.

Drivers are being diverted onto Thayer, where they can then travel onto I-75. US-30 is expected to be closed for several hours.
