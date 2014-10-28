Lucas County deputy facing domestic violence charges - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lucas County deputy facing domestic violence charges

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Lucas County Deputy Dana Holzemer is now on the other side of the law after being arrested at her home on West Meadow Dr by the Whitehouse Police Department for domestic violence on Saturday.

The Sheriff declined to comment on what exactly led to the charges but did say the deputy has been reassigned to a new position and will not work in the public until an internal investigation is complete.

Residents who live near Deputy Holzemer also declined to comment.

Holzemer has entered a not guilty plea and is due back in court next Thursday.

