Lucas County deputy facing domestic violence charges

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Lucas County Deputy Dana Holzemer is now on the other side of the law after being arrested at her home on West Meadow Dr by the Whitehouse Police Department for domestic violence on Saturday.The Sheriff declined to comment on what exactly led to the charges but did say the deputy has been reassigned to a new position and will not work in the public until an internal investigation is complete.Residents who live near Deputy Holzemer also declined to comment.Holzemer has entered a not guilty plea and is due back in court next Thursday.