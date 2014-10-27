Springfield school district levy has a township divided

Springfield local school leaders are asking voters to approve a levy renewal and increase. Monday two district parents held a meeting to provide the community with more information before they head to the polls.The organizers say if the levy is not passed major cuts could be on the way for the district. They say it's a request from the school district that has the township divided.“It's really sad to see our community coming at each other for this,” said Springfield parent Elaine Grote. “It's supposed to be a positive thing, it's supposed to help our community not tear it apart.”Next week voters will have to decide if they want to support a 1.35 mill renewal and 7.9 mill levy increase for the school district.If approved this levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $270 a year.“People can't afford it, the well is running dry and there's got to be another way to do it,” said Springfield resident Barbara Foltz.The two parents who held the meeting say if the levy doesn't pass the district will cut all busing and transportation to state minimums and fees for sports and extracurricular activities will be increased.Organizers also say they are working on clearing up misconceptions about teacher salaries. Right now salaries make up 54 percent of the total budget compared to five years ago when it was 60 percent.“I understand there's a lot of people in a lot of different economic situations now and I accept and respect that and what I'm saying is make sure you get informed, make a good decision and no matter what go out and vote,” said meeting organizer Tom Christie.