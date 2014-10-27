Toledo taking steps to prepare for next summer's algae - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo taking steps to prepare for next summer's algae

Reporting by Michelle Shiels, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - The harmful algal blooms are slowly disappearing in Lake Erie due to the cooler weather. With the blooms gone, Toledo water is safe – but what will happen when they return next summer?

The City of Toledo has been working on a game plan since the water crisis in August. Most of that plan is already in place, but by next summer, city leaders say residents won't have to wonder if the water is safe to drink.

Water quality monitors are currently taking real-time data in Lake Erie and at the low service pump station to inform workers in the water treatment facility about conditions in the water before it reaches them.

The city is also working on using extra chemicals to strip the water of toxic algae before and after it reaches the water treatment facility.

“We feel very comfortable that the steps we will take between now and - we put an internal deadline of July 15 in,” said Water Commissioner Tim Murphy. “If we have these in place - which we fully expect to - next season should go very smoothly for us.”

Toledo is also in the running to receive a zero-interest loan from the Ohio EPA to fund a five-year project for more improvements at the water treatment facility. The city will learn if they'll receive the loan in the coming weeks.

