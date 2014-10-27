Fire departments installing free smoke alarms for Lucas, Wood, Fulton county residents

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Fire officials are providing free smoke alarms to residents in Lucas, Wood and Fulton counties to help keep people safe. They'll even install them for free.Local fire departments and Safe Kids of Greater Toledo are able to provide and install smoke detectors thanks to a $74,000 grant from FEMA. So far, they've installed 600 smoke alarms. Their goal is to install 2,000 by the end of the year.According to fire officials, working smoke detectors reduce the risk of dying in a fire by more than 50 percent.“Often times, people have some detectors that are 20, 30 years old and they don't think about changing them until it's too late,” said Amanda Brodbeck from Safe Kids of Greater Toledo, “We encourage people to be proactive in changing their smoke alarms.”The program is open to Lucas, Wood and Fulton County residents that live in mobile homes and single-family homes. Apartments are not eligible for this program.You can get your free alarm installed by calling 419-291-5993.