Tecumseh's sidewalk replacement program is all about safety

TECUMSEH, MI (Toledo News Now) -

Sidewalk construction sites can be seen in neighborhoods throughout the City of Tecumseh. Inspectors from Tecumseh are checking to see if the sidewalks are level. 

Tecumseh City Manager Kevin Welch says if a slab of sidewalk is raised an inch or more then crews come in to repair it. He says it is only for the protection of their residents. 

“In the past couple of years we've had a couple of elderly folks fall on sidewalks,” said Welch. “I've seen some of them and they get hurt pretty badly, so we want to minimize that, so it's important that you address that.”

The total cost for a slab of sidewalk concrete is $200. Typically, the homeowner pays 75 percent of the cost and the city pays 25 percent, depending on the situation. 

Some controversy has been caused over trees having to be removed because of the project. 

The sidewalk replacement program will be finishing up over the next two weeks.

