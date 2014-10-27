Shoreland resident's paddle boat stolen, recovered with thief inside

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say residents in the Shoreland area should keep a close eye on their property after a recent boat theft.Hunt Sears says his paddle boat, speed boat and pontoon normally sit in the water directly across from his Shoreland home, as they have for years.On Sunday, while his speed boat and pontoon had been put away for the winter, Sears noticed the paddle boat was missing from his dock area. A short time later, police found it at The Oar House docks, with the thief sitting inside.Keith Petit, 18, of Toledo, was arrested.Sears got his $500 paddle boat back but he says some of his neighbors are missing motors valued in the thousands."In the neighborhood, we try to keep an eye out on each other's properties and our equipment and everything," Sears said. "So, just be aware of what's going on and if you hear anything in the middle of the night, call the police or get your lights on and check it out."Washington Township Police say they are working alongside Toledo Police on these thefts as well as other crimes.