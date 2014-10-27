Northwood plans to demolish an old gas station on Woodville Road

The City of Northwood is looking into cleaning up Woodville Road by demolishing the abandoned gas station not far from the old Woodville mall.Larry Allore drives along Woodville Road daily. He says the station has been rusting away for awhile now, making it an eyesore.“That gas station has been vacant for 20 years it should have been gone a long time ago,” said Allore. “They're not going to get new businesses in with things looking like this. They need to get rid of these old things and get new businesses in here.”Other drivers agree that the demolition is long overdue.“I think it would be a good idea if they try to get a nice restaurant in this area,” said driver Ron Moore.Northwood City Administrator Bob Anderson says with the demolition of the old AP gas station they are hoping to bring in new businesses.“We want people to see some businesses that look attractive; we want cars coming in and out. We got enough traffic believe it or not now we got to get them to stop,” said Anderson.Right now the property is not owned by the city but Anderson says that could change in a few years.For now the station is being torn down for safety reasons. Anderson says they plan on leaving the tanks in the ground but no new businesses are expected.“I don't anticipate anything happening to it for a long time but it's going to look better vacant than it does rusting away and falling down right there,” said Anderson.Demolition of the old gas station will cost the city $8,500 out of their general fund. Demolition is expected to be complete by the end of the year.