Suspect named, arrest warrant issued in fatal south Toledo shooting

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
Reporting by Michelle Shiels, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Toledo Police have charged 19-year-old Nicholas Braylock with murder in a fatal shooting which happened Monday evening outside an apartment complex near Heatherdowns in south Toledo.

Thomas Braylock, Nicholas' cousin, was gunned down in the 2600 block of Briar Lane around 5:30 PM Monday.  He later died at UTMC.

More than a dozen police officers responded to the incident.  We're told police arrived to find Thomas Braylock lying on the ground outside the apartment building.

Thomas Braylock was shot at least once. Despite being treated on the scene, he died at the hospital a few hours later.

Investigators say at this time they do not know a possible motive behind the shooting. 

"We need to talk to Nicholas as soon as possible, kinda get his side of the story, see what happened and from there hopefully we can firm up a motive and the circumstances behind the shooting," said Sgt. Joe Heffernan. 

If you have any information regarding Nicholas Braylock's whereabouts call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

