Construction continues at the new Costco site in Perrysburg

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Construction continues at the site of a new Costco in Perrysburg off Route 25, where progress is being made and walls are starting to go up.Rain has caused some delays in the project, but General Superintendent Patrick Moriarity says they are now moving along nicely.He says they had to bring the site up two and a half feet and now they are working hard to prepare the land before winter.Another challenge the project has come across is the location of a gas line that runs right across the property. Moriarity says they have a solution for the gas line as well.“We're going to start that tomorrow, actually running the new gas, and that'll take three to four weeks, and then we'll remove the other one,” said Moriarity.He says they are hoping to have the site open sometime in the Spring or Summer of 2015, but there is no set date at this time.