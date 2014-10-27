Power restored to Toledo Edison customers in Williams County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Power restored to Toledo Edison customers in Williams County

BRYAN, OH (Toledo News Now) - Toledo Edison says more than 5,000 of its customers were temporarily without power in Williams County Monday.

The Williams County Communications Agency says Toledo Edison experienced a county-wide outage. Toledo Edison says there was some type of failure at their Stryker, Ohio substation, which caused the outage. A crew was able to isolate the problem.

Toledo Edison said all power was restored by 7:30 p.m.

There is no word yet on exactly what happened other than an equipment malfunction.

Check the Toledo Edison Outage Map for more information.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Power restored to Toledo Edison customers in Williams CountyMore>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
Powered by Frankly