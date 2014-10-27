Lucas County Sheriff's Deputy charged with assault, making false - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lucas County Sheriff's Deputy charged with assault, making false claims

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - A Lucas County Sheriff's Deputy has been charged with assault and making false claims.

According to a Toledo Police affidavit filed with Toledo Municipal Court Monday afternoon, Deputy John McCallum grabbed an inmate by his neck, choked him and pushed him up against the wall in the holding area at Toledo Municipal Court last month. Another affidavit accuses McCallum of then filing false charges against that inmate.

Deputy McCallum has been ordered to appear for an arraignment next Thursday, November 6.

