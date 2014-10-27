Wood County Sheriff urges parents to check sex offender registry - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Wood County Sheriff urges parents to check sex offender registry before Halloween

(Toledo News Now) - Before you take your kids Trick-or-Treating this Halloween, do you know what houses they should avoid?

According to statistics from the Department of Justice and Watch Systems LLC, an estimated 80 percent of all addresses have at least one sex offender living within one mile. So Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn wants to remind parents to check the sex offender registry before celebrating this Halloween.

“We do our best to ensure sex offenders live where they tell us, but it is up to our citizens to utilize these online tools to see who the registered sex offenders are and where they are living,” the sheriff said.

Parents can quickly search for offenders in their area using the Ohio Attorney General's statewide database. They can even print out a map of their neighborhood.

While on the website, Sheriff Wasylyshyn encourages parents to sign up for free email alerts when a sex offender moves within one mile of the address registered. There is no limit to the number of addresses you can register.

