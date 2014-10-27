Former Clarion Hotel demolished in south Toledo

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

More than ten stories of concrete and steel came crashing down Monday in south Toledo.The former Clarion Hotel building on Reynolds Road had not been scheduled for demolition. City of Toledo Commissioner for Economic and Business Development Bill Burkett says the contractor hired to complete the demolition decided to bring the structure down to avoid any safety hazards as winds picked up Monday.Crews have been working to clear out and demolish other sections of the former hotel for month.Now that the Clarion is gone, city leaders say they hope to clear the land for possible development.

