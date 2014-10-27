Former Clarion Hotel demolished in south Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Former Clarion Hotel demolished in south Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - More than ten stories of concrete and steel came crashing down Monday in south Toledo.

The former Clarion Hotel building on Reynolds Road had not been scheduled for demolition. City of Toledo Commissioner for Economic and Business Development Bill Burkett says the contractor hired to complete the demolition decided to bring the structure down to avoid any safety hazards as winds picked up Monday.

Crews have been working to clear out and demolish other sections of the former hotel for month.

Now that the Clarion is gone, city leaders say they hope to clear the land for possible development.

