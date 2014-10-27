Dog credited with saving owner's life in west Toledo

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Those who know Tiger, a pit bull mix, say he never leaves his home alone on Willys Parkway. On Saturday, he did – and for a good reason.

Michalak has lived on Willys Parkway for 45 years. This past weekend, she met Tiger for the first time. They bonded when Tiger traveled down his street and ended up outside Tami's house.

"He was whining," Michalak said. "So, me and Tiger went to go find his owner, and when we got there we found his owner in distress."

Tiger's owner was unconscious, on a dark porch, suffering from a medical emergency. Michalak says she immediately dialed 911.

Tiger, the dog who “never leaves his home” is now being hailed a hero.

"If we wouldn't have found him," Michalak said, "I don't think the owner would've made it through the night."

Malysa Bell knows Tiger's owner and says he's extremely grateful for his four-legged friend. Bell is part of Ford's Angel Paws Foundation. Thanks to Angel Paws and Toledo's PET Bull Project, Tiger is now being cared for until his owner can come home.

"We are taking Tiger in and keeping him safe until he can go back with his daddy," Bell said. "In the future if he ever needs us again, we're going to be there!"

Tiger's owner is doing better and is expected to return home soon.

