Dog credited with saving owner's life in west Toledo

Those who know Tiger, a pit bull mix, say he never leaves his home alone on Willys Parkway. On Saturday, he did – and for a good reason.

Michalak has lived on Willys Parkway for 45 years. This past weekend, she met Tiger for the first time. They bonded when Tiger traveled down his street and ended up outside Tami's house.

"He was whining," Michalak said. "So, me and Tiger went to go find his owner, and when we got there we found his owner in distress."

Tiger's owner was unconscious, on a dark porch, suffering from a medical emergency. Michalak says she immediately dialed 911.

Tiger, the dog who “never leaves his home” is now being hailed a hero.

"If we wouldn't have found him," Michalak said, "I don't think the owner would've made it through the night."

Malysa Bell knows Tiger's owner and says he's extremely grateful for his four-legged friend. Bell is part of Ford's Angel Paws Foundation. Thanks to Angel Paws and Toledo's PET Bull Project, Tiger is now being cared for until his owner can come home.

"We are taking Tiger in and keeping him safe until he can go back with his daddy," Bell said. "In the future if he ever needs us again, we're going to be there!"

Tiger's owner is doing better and is expected to return home soon.

