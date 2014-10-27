Semi trailer overturned, blocking 2 lanes on Stickney Ave - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Toledo Police are responding to a semi trailer overturned on Stickney Avenue, blocking two lanes of traffic.

Police dispatch says the trailer overturned and spilled its contents on Stickney near Matzinger Road in north Toledo Monday afternoon. The truck did not roll with the trailer, so there were no injuries reported. 

The trailer is currently blocking two lanes of traffic on Stickney. Dispatch says traffic will likely continue to use the other two lanes of the road. Drivers can take Detroit Avenue north to Alexis Road, then head back south to Matzinger on Enterprise Boulevard.

