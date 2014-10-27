$2,500 reward offered for info on Monroe murder suspect - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

MONROE, MI (Press Release) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan (CSM) is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Robert Walden, 21, wanted for the murder of Bryan Allen on October 1 in Monroe.

According to CSM, at 10:55 p.m. on October 1, several individuals were involved in a dice game that led to a fight. Walden stabbed the first person he approached, Bryan Allen.

Witnesses say Allen was not involved in the game or the fight and was just a bystander.

Walden is 5'8” tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has a tattoo on the top of both hands with unknown words or letters. He is bi-polar and believed to be off his medication.

Walden should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP (1-800-773-2587). All calls and cash rewards are completely anonymous.

