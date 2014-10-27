TPD: Man wanted in Sunday shooting on Grantley - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Toledo Police are looking for William L. Harper, wanted in connection to a west Toledo shooting over the weekend.

Harper is wanted in the shooting of a woman on Grantley Road Sunday. Police say Harper is 5'7” tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information that could help police should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

