Man behind bars for robbery indicted for 2010 Toledo murder

Christopher Nelson (Source: Toledo Police) Christopher Nelson (Source: Toledo Police)
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - A man already being held on aggravated robbery and carrying a concealed weapon charges has been indicted for a 2010 Toledo murder.

A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted Christopher Nelson,27, for the murder of Markiese Chandler on Monday. Chandler was shot and killed in the 300 block of Islington Street on April 14, 2010.

Nelson is already being held by the state at Ross Correctional Institution in Chillicothe, Ohio.

