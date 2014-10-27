Man shot outside central Toledo home, suspect still at large - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man shot outside central Toledo home, suspect still at large

Reporting by Michelle Shiels, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Police are investigating after they say a man was shot outside his home Monday morning in the 1200 block of Avondale in central Toledo.

The shooting happened around 7:15 Monday morning when the victim was heading to work.

Police say the victim was getting into his vehicle to head to work when the suspect approached and demanded money. At some point during the attempted robbery, the victim was shot in the leg.

Neighbors say the victim was a black male in his mid-30s.  They tell us they heard him screaming "don't kill me," before two shots rang out.

"That's crazy that someone is up this early trying to kill someone," said resident Tamika Reynolds. 

The victim was then heard calling for help.  He was transported to a hospital and his injuries are unknown at this time.

The suspect is described as a light skinned black male in his mid 30's to 40 years old, approximately 5'10” tall with a large build, thin mustache and nose ring. Police say he was wearing a black Carhart type jacket at the time of the robbery. Police also say he was carrying a semi-automatic handgun. 

"We're still conducting an investigation but anytime you have a shooting its a concern for residents and neighbors," said Sgt. Tim Campbell. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

