Woman injured in accident in Columbus Grove

A woman was taken to the hospital after losing control of her vehicle in Putnam County on Sunday afternoon.Putnam County Police say Sonvia Delarosa, age 19, was driving her car on Road Z in Columbus Grove just after 4 PM when she lost control of her vehicle going around a curve.Ms. Delarosa's car went off the left side of the road and struck a tree.Ms. Delarosa was taken to Lima St. Rita's Hospital for her injuries.The crash remains under investigation.