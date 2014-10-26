Shots ring out at west Toledo Club early Sunday morning - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Shots ring out at west Toledo Club early Sunday morning

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - One person is recovering in the hospital after an early morning shooting at a club.

It happened around 1:00 AM on Sunday at Club Infinity on Jackman Road in west Toledo.

Police say it all started as an altercation inside the club.

People were kicked out and the fight continued behind the club where multiple shots were fired.

Two vehicles were caught in the cross-fire.

In one of the cars the occupants of one vehicle were uninjured.

The driver of the second car was shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital.

At least three people were arrested on shooting charges.

It's still unclear who they were shooting at.

Follow Toledo News Now:   

Download our app here

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly