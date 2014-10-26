Shots ring out at west Toledo Club early Sunday morning

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

One person is recovering in the hospital after an early morning shooting at a club.It happened around 1:00 AM on Sunday at Club Infinity on Jackman Road in west Toledo.Police say it all started as an altercation inside the club.People were kicked out and the fight continued behind the club where multiple shots were fired.Two vehicles were caught in the cross-fire.In one of the cars the occupants of one vehicle were uninjured.The driver of the second car was shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital.At least three people were arrested on shooting charges.It's still unclear who they were shooting at.