Woman seriously injured after being shot twice in west Toledo

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after being shot twice on Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at 11:30 AM on Grantley in west Toledo.

Toledo Police say a man shot the woman in the chest and in the leg.

Police have a suspect, but his name has not been released at this time.

